Postal trade unions call of strike

Postal trade unions have decided to temporarily call off their ongoing strike after 16 days following talks held with the government.

The trade unions decided to end the strike at midnight today (26) after a discussion held with Minister of Posts, Postal Services and Muslim Affairs, Abdul Haleem and other officials.

Sri Lanka’s postal service had come to a standstill after the Joint Postal Trade Unions Front launched the strike on June 10 with the support of 24 other postal trade unions.

Over 600 post offices and 3,000 sub-post offices had remain closed with over 27,000 employees of the Department of Posts engaging in the strike.

The strike was launched based on several demands including solutions to the issues in the 6/2006 circular, pertaining to the recruitment of staff to the Sri Lankan Postal service, and to do away with the Grade III from the postal service.