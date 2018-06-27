Wallapatta worth over Rs 1.2 million seized at BIA

-

A Sri Lankan passenger has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 18.2kg of Wallapatta out of the country.

The 33-year-old was preparing to travel to Dubai at 8.10am on Tuesday (26) when he was detained by Customs officers at the Departure Lounge of the airport.

The Wallapatta parcels are estimated to be worth around Rs 1,260,000.

Further investigations are being carried out by airport customs.

Transportation or possession of the endemic plant Wallapatta (Grynops Walla), which only grows in certain parts of the island, is prohibited under Sri Lankan laws.