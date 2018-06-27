Pulathisi Poson Udanaya to be opened by the President

-

A series of programs will be held in Polonnaruwa today (27) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena to mark the Poson Poya Day.

The Poson Poya celebrations in Polonnaruwa commenced with the arrival of sacred Maha Rahathan relic from Nelligala International Buddhist Centre.

The sacred tooth relic arrived with the blessings Chief Incumbent of Yatihalagla Raja Maha Vihara and the President at Nelligala International Buddhist Centre Ven. Waturakumbure Dhammaratana Thero where the Chairmen of the Plonnaruwa Municipal Council Chanaka Sidath Ranasighe, Chaturika Sirisena and other devotees were present at this event.

The carriage procession which carried the sacred tooth relic entered the Sri Bodhirukkaramaya Viharaya in Dambulla, Aturupaya and the sacred tooth relic is scheduled to arrive for the Poson Udanaya today.

The Pulathisi Poson Udanaya which will illuminate the whole Polonnaruwa will be opened by President Maithripala Sirisena today (27) and the sacred tooth relic will be opened for the worshipping of the public by the President.

The Pulathisi Poson Udanaya is comprised of lanterns, dansel and pandals.

At present the historic Dimbulagala Aranya Senasanaya is being developed under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” (Awakening of Polonnaruwa) District Development Project commenced under the guidance of the President, and the new Piriven building complex and the Sangawasaya built at a cost of Rs. 150 million will be open by President Sirisena today.

The Poson Full Moon Poya Day Dam Sabha Mandapaya of the ‘Sadaham Yathra’ programme held under the patronage of the President will be held today at the historic Dimbulagala Raja Maha Viharaya.

The Poson Maha Bath Dansala annually organized by the Polonnaruwa Buddhist Association, of which the Chairman is the President, will be held for the 58th time on June 27 and 28 near the Parakum Samudura in Polonnaruwa, to provide meals to the thousands of devotees visiting Polonnaruwa to worship historic religious places in the area.

After offering almsgiving to the mahasangha the Bath Dansala will also be opened by the President today.

Lake House Minithala Aloka Pooja will be held for the 56th time on June 26, 27, and 28 while President Sirisena will also participate in opening the Aloka Poojawa today.

A replica of the Buddha foot-print carved in stone will be unveiled by the President for the worship of the public.

The special historic event held centered around Polonnaruwa, the Poson Maha Perahara will be on street on 28th night and marking its opening the President will place the relics casket on the Mangala Hasthi Rajaya under traditional rituals.

