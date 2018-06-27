Sri Lankan man and two young sons found dead in Chennai

-

A Sri Lankan man and his two sons have been found dead inside a house in Chennai in an apparent triple murder-suicide, Indian media reported today.

It was the smell that reportedly alerted neighbours that something was amiss on Tuesday. Concerned, they broke down the doors of the Maduravoyal residence and found Habib Rahman and his two sons — both younger than six — dead.

It is suspected that Rahman’s estrangement from his wife, Anusha, may have played a role in their death. Police said that the 38-year-old Sri Lankan, who had lived in Chennai for some years, worked for a catering unit. Two years ago his wife moved to Sri Lanka. Rahman had reportedly tried to reconcile with his wife but in vain.

“Rahman learnt that she had visited the city last week but did not meet him or the children. This upset him,” police sources said, adding that suicide was suspected. Probe revealed that neighbours had last seen Rahman and the boys on Sunday.

“On Tuesday, neighbours noticed a foul smell and broke the doors,” said a police source. They alerted police who sent the bodies to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case, the Express News Service reported.

-Agencies