Suspected LTTE guns, explosives and ammo found in TN

June 27, 2018   11:57 am

More than 50 boxes of abandoned ammunition, 41 Light Machine Guns, 22 Machine guns, five land mines trinitrotoluene detonators, and detonator launchers were recovered while a septic tank was being dug in a house near Thangachimadam area in the Ramesawaram district in Tamil Nadu.

Among other items seized were one SLR box, eight pieces of fused wire and eight dynamo motors, Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena told Indian reporters.

He said occupants of the house alerted the police about what they had discovered while the digging operations were on, following which police were dispatched to the spot.

The Superintendent of Police also said that officials at the union government had been informed of it and that a team would arrive at Rameswaram soon.

According to news agency ANI, the police suspect that the weapons cache could have been left behind by terror outfit LTTE, some of whom had camped in Ramesawaram in the 1980s during the outfit’s war against the Sri Lankan government.

-Agencies

