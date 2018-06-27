Sri Lanka is the model used by UN to show other nations - Kiriella

Public Enterprise and Kandy City Development Minister Lakshman Kiriella says that the freedom ensured in the country by the government is so great that the people do not know how to properly use it.

“I do not claim that this government is perfect. But I must tell you we have restored democracy in Sri Lanka. Today there are no violations of human rights in Sri Lanka. Disappearances. Abductions. No burning of media institutions,” he said, addressing an event in Kandy.

“And now what has happened is the freedom is so great that the people do not know how to use the freedom correctly,” he stressed.

He stated that it takes some time because after so many years of “strong rule” they have allowed the media to thrive in Sri Lanka. “Every day we are criticized but we do not take revenge, unlike previous eras.”

He also said that today Sri Lanka is a respected member of the international community and its citizens can now go anywhere with pride.

“Because Sri Lanka is the model used by the United Nations to show other countries how a country can transform itself in a very short time,” he said.