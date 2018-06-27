Suspect arrested over murder of six-year-old school girl in Jaffna

Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a six-year-old girl who was found strangled to death in Chulipuram, Jaffna.

The body of a girl in school uniform was discovered inside a well in the Chulipuram area on Monday (June 25) while the post-mortem examination carried out at the Jaffna Hospital last evening had revealed that the deceased, Sivaneswaran Rejina, had died due to strangulation.

Vaddukoddai Police said that the girl had not returned home from school on June 25 after looking into the disappearance the body was found inside a well near her house.

The body was recovered and sent to the Jaffna Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death as there were bruising around the girl’s neck.

A 22-year-old youth from Chulipuram has been arrested by police in connection with the murder.

Vaddukoddai Police is conducting further investigations.