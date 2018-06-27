Fake currency notes and heroin found inside vehicle in garage

-

Police discovered a number of counterfeit currency notes and heroin concealed inside a lorry parked at a garage in the 02 Piyawara area in Thambuttegama.

A search operation was carried out base on information received that drugs were concealed inside several vehicles parked at a garage in the area.

Thambuttegama Police personnel discovered 42 counterfeit currency notes of the Rs 500 denomination and 300 milligrams of heroin inside one of the lorries parked at the garage.

Meanwhile a 22 year old youth was arrested with 3.3 grams of heroin in Maradana and another 29-year-old with over 2.2 grams of heroin in Borella during separate operations.

The suspects will be produced at the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (27).