Killing of underworld members cannot be condoned - lawyers group

Convener of the Sathya Gaveshakayo (Truth Seekers) organization, Attorney-at-Law Premnath Dolawatte says that he cannot condone the shooting and killing of suspected members of underworld gangs by the Sri Lanka Police.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo yesterday (26) regarding the recent gunning down of a underworld figure who was in police custody, he accused the police of extrajudicial killings when suspects are escorted to obtain information regarding hidden explosives and firearms.

He stated that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and that the police has no right to take decisions regarding people.

“Hitler’s reign is in this government. People are being killed using the police,” he charged.