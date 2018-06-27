Arjuna weighs in on next presidential candidate

June 27, 2018   06:24 pm

An individual devoid of party politics and who will work for the betterment of the country’s future should become the presidential candidate for 2020, says Minister Arjuna Ranatunga. 

He made these comments while responding to questions put forward by journalists following an event in Udugampola.

He said that the group of 16 SLFP MPS who resigned from the government has clean politicians within its ranks, but charged that certain gambling businessmen are attempting to topple the government for their own personal benefit.

