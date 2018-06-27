Underworld activities getting a small help from politicians - Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that a dangerous situation has been created in the country due to the underworld activities which are taking place with the backing of politicians.

“These things are happening with a small help from politicians,” he said, while adding that there was no underworld during his time.

He stated that the fact that the Chief Incumbent of the Kiriwehera Temple in Kataragama was shot within the temple premises goes to show the extent of the underworld’s reach.

Speaking with reporters following a religious event in Kataragama yesterday (26), he said that the Kiriwehera is not just another place and that it is a religious place of utmost significance.

This is the first time such an incident happened in the country’s history, he said, adding that this is a dangerous situation and not good for the government.