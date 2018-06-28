President opens Piriven building complex at Dimbulagala forest monastery

-

The ceremony of presenting the Piriven building complex and the residence of the sangha of the Dimbulagala forest monastery to the Mahasangha and the unveiling of the Wahalkada was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena today (27).

The President who came to the forest monastery opening the commemoration plaque at first and then opened the doors of the Wahalkada in midst of pirith chanting of the mahasanhga opened the Piriven building complex and the residence of the sangha and presented it to the sangha.

The President, addressing the ceremony said that the development plans will be conducted in the future to provide facilities for the Buddhist monks residing in the Dimbulagala forest monastery which was one of the main forest monasteries since the ancient kingdoms and to develop this premises as a respectable and virtuous place which will enchant the local as well as foreign visitors.

The new piriven building complex and the residence for sangha built under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” district development program was constructed at a cost of Rs 40 million. Dialog Axiata has provided monetary aid for construction of the new doors of the entrance of the wahalkada. President Sirisena presented souvenirs to those who contributed in the construction process.

A painting of the temple was offered to the Chief Incumbent of Dibulagala Forest Monastery Ven. Millane Siriyalankara Thero by the President.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, former Chief Minister of the North Central Province Peshala Jayarathne, District Secretary for Polonnaruwa Ranjith Ariyarathne, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, and other public representatives as well a large crowd of worshippers were present in this event.

Meanwhile the Poson full moon poya day “Janapathi Sadaham Yathra”, religious sermon was also held at the Dibulagala Rajamaha Viharaya.

Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Sri Dharmarakshita Nikaya and the Chief Incumbent at Bambalapitiya Sri Vajiraramaya temple Most Venerable Rajakiya Panditha Trincomalee Ananda Thero delivered the sermon today and the President was also present among the devotees.

Source: PMD