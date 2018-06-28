Suspect arrested with Heroin, Ice and Hashish at BIA

Suspect arrested with Heroin, Ice and Hashish at BIA

June 28, 2018   07:58 am

-

A passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle drugs including heroin, Ice and Hashish into the country.

The suspect who had arrived from Chennai was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the airport. 

They found 320 grams of heroin, 52 grams of ‘Ice’ also known as crystal methamphetamine and 230 grams of Hashish.

The total value of the drugs has been estimated at Rs 4.7 million. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories