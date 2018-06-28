Suspect arrested with Heroin, Ice and Hashish at BIA

-

A passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle drugs including heroin, Ice and Hashish into the country.

The suspect who had arrived from Chennai was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the airport.

They found 320 grams of heroin, 52 grams of ‘Ice’ also known as crystal methamphetamine and 230 grams of Hashish.

The total value of the drugs has been estimated at Rs 4.7 million.