Special meeting on PC elections to be held today

June 28, 2018   09:39 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A special discussion on holding of the Provincial Council will be held at 10 am this morning (28) in the Parliamentary premises, headed by the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The meeting will focus on the Delimitation Committee report regarding the PC elections.

Issues related to the delimitations and the obstacles to hold the elections will be discussed at the meeting.

Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Mustapha and members of the Delimitations Committee have been called for this meeting, informed Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela.

Additionally, the Chairman of the Election Commission and its agents will also be participating at the meeting.

