Postal service back on track

June 28, 2018   10:33 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The strike launched by 25 postal workers trade unions, based on several demands, have been concluded at midnight June 26th.

Accordingly, distribution of piled up letters and the carrying out of general postal services could be observed since this morning (28).

United Postal Trade Unions’ Front says that the letters that have been piled up in the post offices due to the strike will be distributed within two days.

Mail weighing more than 25,000 g has been piled up at the Bandaranaike International Airport and they have being distributed continuously via 6 lorries since yesterday (27), according to the Postal Department.

The Postal department says that all postal services will be restored by the 30th June.

However, Union’s Convener Chinthaka Bandara says that even if the strike has ended, the work-to-rule trade union action and the fast will still be continued until they receive proper solutions for their issues.

