A survey on issues of public transport

A survey on the issues of public transport will be conducted from today (28) says the National Council for Road Safety.

Council Chairman Dr. Sisira Kodagoda says that the main objective of this survey is to find out whether public needs are met by the current bus, train, and three-wheeler services.

The National Institute of Social Development (NISD) will conduct the survey and they hope to implement the recommendations presented by the NISD, stated the Dr. Kodagoda.

Many issues of public transport would be resolved through this survey, he further stated.