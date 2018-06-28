Court orders former CM to compensate principal over unfair transfer

Court orders former CM to compensate principal over unfair transfer

June 28, 2018   11:48 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Supreme Court has ordered the former Chief Minister of the North Central Province, Peshala Jayaratne, to pay Rs 250,000 in compensation to a school principal who had filed a case over an unfair transfer. 

The former Principal of the Niwaththaka Chethiya Maha Vidyalaya in Anuradhapura had filed a fundamental rights petition with the court stating that his transfer from the school in 2016 was unfair.

Delivering the verdict today (28), the court ordered the former Chief Minister to compensate the petitioner and also ordered the government to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories