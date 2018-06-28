Court orders former CM to compensate principal over unfair transfer

The Supreme Court has ordered the former Chief Minister of the North Central Province, Peshala Jayaratne, to pay Rs 250,000 in compensation to a school principal who had filed a case over an unfair transfer.

The former Principal of the Niwaththaka Chethiya Maha Vidyalaya in Anuradhapura had filed a fundamental rights petition with the court stating that his transfer from the school in 2016 was unfair.

Delivering the verdict today (28), the court ordered the former Chief Minister to compensate the petitioner and also ordered the government to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation.