Hearing of Prasanna Ranatunga and wife postponed to September 13th

Further hearing of the case filed against the three persons including MP Prasanna Ranatunga and his wife, was ordered to be postponed until September 13th by the order of the Colombo High Court, today (28).

The case was supposed to be heard in front of Colombo High Court Judge Champa Janaki Rajaratna, today.

However, at Deputy Solicitor General Thusith Mudalige, who leads the plaintiff, is currently abroad for duty purposes, the state prosecutor requested for postponement of the hearing.

Accordingly, the Judge Rajaratna postponed the hearing to 13th September and advised the witnesses to be present at the court on that date.

Attorney General had filed the case against three persons including MP Ranatunga and his wife regarding an incident of threatening a businessman named Gehard Mendis and demanding Rs 64 million for the filling of the marshy lands in the Meethotamulla area and the clearing of its unauthorized occupants.

The third defendant of the case Naresh Fareek is currently overseas and avoiding the court; therefore it was ordered the hearing of the case to be proceeded without him.

