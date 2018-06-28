Number of people killed in road accidents rise

The number of people killed in road accidents in the time period up to June this year, has increased compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Traffic Police Headquarters.

It’s Deputy Director, ASP W. D. A. Dananjaya, stated that 1330 persons have died in motor accident within the 1st 6 months of the past year.

However within the 1st half of this year, 1439 persons have been killed in road accidents, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, steps will be taken to prepare a special program to reduce the number of road accidents, stated Consultant Dr. Shamitha Siritunga of the Health Ministry.