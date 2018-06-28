A special debate on PC elections on July 5th

The Parliament is doing their best to hold the provincial Council elections as soon as possible, stated both the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and Local Government and Provincial Councils Minister Faizer Mustapha.

Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya stated this following a special discussion held today (28) in the Parliamentary premises regarding PC elections.

Meanwhile, the Speaker’s office has also been issued statement regarding this.

After the completion of the Delimitations report, a party leaders’ meeting and a debate will be held on July 5th to decide on the future activities, according to the Speaker.

The discussion held today also focused on holding a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Party Leaders regarding the PC elections and steps for this will taken soon after consulting with the relevant parties.

Elections Commissioner stated that the Elections Commission will certify the electoral registers by 30th December.