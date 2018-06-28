Akila reveals two similarities between Gotabaya and Hitler

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that there are two similarities between former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Adolf Hitler.

He was speaking at a press conference at Sirikotha today (28) in reference to the recent controversial comments made by the Anunayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Vendaruwe Upali Thero, during an almsgiving marking the 69th birthday of Rajapaksa.

Kariyawasam said that he believes the Buddhist monk was asking Gotabaya Rajapaksa to become ‘like Hitler’ and rule the country.

“I believe that there are two major similarities between Hitler and Gotabaya.”

The first similarity, he said, is the fact that they are both vegetarians while the other is that Hitler did not possess German citizenship and Gotabaya does not have Sri Lankan citizenship.

“Hitler had Austrian citizenship and there was nothing he didn’t do to obtain German citizenship,” he said, adding that the Nazi leader had to fight to get German citizenship because one cannot become President of Germany without it.

He alleged that Gotabaya Rajapaksa also does not possess Sri Lankan citizenship as he now has American citizenship and that therefore these similarities do exist.

The minister also issued a challenge to the former Defence Secretary asking as to whether he was willing to renounce his U.S. citizenship regardless of whether he contests the next Presidential Election or not.

Kariyawasam said that if Rajapaksa is so patriotic and loves the country so much then there is no need to give up his Sri Lankan citizenship. “If right he should be revoking his American citizenship. At least now.”