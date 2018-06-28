Program to re-school kids affected by drug trafficking

A program to identify and re-school kids who do not go to school due to getting involved with drug traffickers has been launched by the President’s Task Force on Drug Prevention.

Its Director Dr. Samantha Kumara Kitalawarachchi stated that this program has been commenced, on the instructions of the President, alongside the announcement of the Drug Prevention Week.

He pointed out that, so far, nearly 100 children belonging to families of drug addicts have been identified.

Together with the National Child Protection Authority, steps have been taken to re-school those kids from the 2nd of July, he further stated.