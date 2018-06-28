Children have lost the opportunity to view Hambantota port former President
June 28, 2018 05:05 pm
Children have lost the opportunity to view the Hambantota port today, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He mentioned this joining an event held at the Carlton house, today (28).
He also stated that, if we don’t save the children from drug traffickers, it will create a generation that does not benefit the society.
It easy to sell anything, however it is difficult to create them, he further said.