Children have lost the opportunity to view Hambantota port  former President

Children have lost the opportunity to view Hambantota port  former President

June 28, 2018   05:05 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Children have lost the opportunity to view the Hambantota port today, says former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this joining an event held at the Carlton house, today (28).

He also stated that, if we don’t save the children from drug traffickers, it will create a generation that does not benefit the society.

It easy to sell anything, however it is difficult to create them, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories