Peoples lives are more insecure now than during war  Shehan Semasinghe

June 28, 2018   05:27 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

People’s lives are more insecure now than when it was the LTTE war times, says Joint Opposition MP Shehan Semasinghe.

He said this at a press conference held in Colombo, today (28).

He also said that the current government is following a lazy policy regarding the underworld and that 15 murders have been reported within this week.

He further stated that the intelligence officers who worked on the underworld activities have been imprisoned by the current government and immediate investigations should be done to find how a firearm used to protect an aristocrat went to the underworld.

