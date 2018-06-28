-

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, has issued a statement in response to certain allegations made by former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The Governor says that in recent days, former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has repeated his allegations against Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.

“As the Governor of the CBSL, I want to formally place on record that Dr. Weerasinghe is an outstanding economist who has made a stellar contribution to the work of the Bank during the two years I have spent in this position,” he said.

In addition, Dr. Coomaraswamy also pointed out that the former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake has not produced any evidence to back up his “unfounded allegations.”

The former Finance Minister has continuously criticized the country’s Central Bank and its top officials over their decisions and it impact on the economy with the most recent salvos coming with regard to the depreciation of the rupee and stats on Sri Lanka’s growth rate.