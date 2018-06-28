Akila issues challenge to Gotabaya

-

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today issued a challenge to Gotabaya Rajapaksa questioning whether the former Defence Secretary was willing to revoke his U.S. citizenship regardless of whether he contests the next Presidential Election or not.

The Education Minister, speaking at a press conference at Sirikotha, alleged that Gotabaya Rajapaksa does not possess Sri Lankan citizenship as he now has American citizenship

Kariyawasam said that if Rajapaksa is so patriotic and loves the country so much then there is no need to give up his Sri Lankan citizenship. “If right he should be revoking his American citizenship. At least now.”