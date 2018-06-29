Who would pay a billion dollars to takeover a dud?  Cabraal

Former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, in latest statement regarding the New York Times article titled “How China got Sri Lanka to cough up a Port”, points out that it was a ‘two-pronged’ attack on China and Sri Lanka.

“This reporter wishes to show China as a really terrible country which has gone and taken over other countries. And has shown Sri Lanka as a country that got trapped in to providing them with the assets, as a result of the debt overtaking. Both of which are untrue.”

He further comments on to say that the previous government did the needful assessment prior to commissioning the port.

“There was never anyone saying that the Hambantota port was a dud project. It is one of the most Important projects and that is why the Chinese are willing to pay a billion dollars and take it over today…….If it wasn’t who is going to pay a billion dollars and take over a project which is a dud?”

He further states that this whole story is a fabrication of the current government to sell the port.

“This government sold that port and to sell that port they sold this story to the country saying it is a dud project.”

Meanwhile Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake has lodged a complaint regarding this with the Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

He challenges the relevant parties to sign an affidavit stating that they have not received any amount of money from the companies China Merchant and China Harbor. He also proposes to sue the New York Times for defamation asking for a compensation of a several millions of Dollars.

Several politicos commented on this matter at press conferences, today (28).

While MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena told to take action on the complaints if they are true, MP Kanchana Wijesekara stated that there are 3 parties which the current government or the media could solicit to confirm the truth behind the matter. According to MP Wijesekara, the 3 parties are former UPFA General Secretary Susil Prema Jayantha, former SLFP General Secreatry Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and the China Harbour company.

Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka states that various individuals and banks of certain countries have built undue relationships with the Rajapaksas and they are already in motion to bring Rajapksas back in to power.