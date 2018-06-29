Group of 16 meets with Basil

The group of 16 SLFP MPs who left the government met with SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa this evening (28), at the office of the SLPP at Lotus Road.

Speaking to the media following the discussion, MP W. D. J. Seneviratne said that the discussion was very cordial and that both parties have decided to work under a common program.

However, the conduct of the group of 16 was criticized by MP Prasanna Ranatunga again, today.

Ranatunga said that a group was trying to join with them, knowing that there was no certain journey with the government after enjoying all the privileges for the last three years. He also said that there is another group who are willing to join them honestly.

Anyone can join them and they will support anyone who is willing to accept the leadership of Mahinda Rajapaksa, stated MP Ranatunga.