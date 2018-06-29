5 dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland

5 dead in shooting at newspaper building in Maryland

June 29, 2018   07:32 am

Five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a local newspaper building in Maryland, and several others were wounded, officials in Annapolis said. A law enforcement official tells CBS News the suspect has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Maryland.

The shooting at the Capital Gazette prompted a massive police response, with employees evacuated from the building with hands raised above their heads. The Capital is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

William Krampf, acting chief of police for Anne Arundel County, confirmed five dead and several others seriously wounded at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it a “tragic situation.” He and Schuh praised local law enforcement for their quick response, which they said prevented further bloodshed.

Sources tell CBS News five other people were injured. One patient was being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. The seriousness of the patient’s injuries wasn’t immediately available. The Anne Arundel Medical Center, which is nearby the shooting scene, said staff there are treating two people with minor injuries, neither from a gunshot.

Source: CBS News

-Agencies

