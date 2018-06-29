One dead, 3 injured after three-wheeler collides with bus
June 29, 2018 11:08 am
One person was killed while another three including two children were wounded following a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in Gokarella.
Police said that the driver of the three-wheeler succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to the Gokarella Hospital in critical condition.
The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Galewela, Puwathpitiya.
The driver’s wife and two children have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.