One dead, 3 injured after three-wheeler collides with bus

One person was killed while another three including two children were wounded following a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in Gokarella.

Police said that the driver of the three-wheeler succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to the Gokarella Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Galewela, Puwathpitiya.

The driver’s wife and two children have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital.