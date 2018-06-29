One dead, 3 injured after three-wheeler collides with bus

One dead, 3 injured after three-wheeler collides with bus

June 29, 2018   11:08 am

-

One person was killed while another three including two children were wounded following a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a bus in Gokarella.

Police said that the driver of the three-wheeler succumbed to injuries after he was admitted to the Gokarella Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased is a 38-year-old resident of Galewela, Puwathpitiya. 

The driver’s wife and two children have been admitted to the Kurunegala Hospital. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories