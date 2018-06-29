Missing tusker Deegadanthu found at Pallekele reserve

The tusker known as ‘Deegadanthu’ who went missing from the Kala Wewa National Park has been found at Kahalla in the Pallekele forest reserve.

The tusker was found last night following a joint operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF) and Wildlife officers.

The tusker ‘Deegadanthu’ who was in the Kala Wewa National Park had been reported missing since June 18.

Accordingly a team comprised of around 50 personnel from the STF and the Wildlife Department was deployed in search of the tusker yesterday while Deputy Minister of Wildlife Palitha Thewarapperuma had also participated in the operation.

Ada Derana reporter said that the tusker was found unharmed in the Pallekele reserve at around 9.30pm last night.