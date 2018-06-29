-

Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, who is on a four day visit to Sri Lanka, called on President Maithripala Sirisena at President’s Residence in Polonnaruwa.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday (27) on a four-day official visit following an invitation extended by Sri Lanka’s Chief of Defense Staff, Admiral Ravindra Wijeygunaratne, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Special attention was given to armed force training programs between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the President was thankful for the cooperation given by Pakistan for the establishment of the Defense Services College being built in Kollupitiya for the training of senior officers of Tri forces of Sri Lanka.

Joint Chief of Staff of Pakistan acceded to the President’s request to provide lecturers with specialized knowledge to that college.

General Zubair Mahamood Hayat is the 17th chairperson of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as well as the most senior officers of the Pakistan armed forces.

High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr.Shahid Ahmad Hashmat was also present in this event.

General Zubair Mahamood Hayat has also met with Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, tri-service and a few more military leaders.