Court order against sacking of Northern Province Minister

June 29, 2018   05:00 pm

The Appeal Court has issued an injunction order against the decision taken by Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran to remove provincial councilor P. Deniswaran from the position of provincial Minister of Fisheries and Transport.

The petition filed by Deniswaran seeking a court order declaring his removal from the ministerial portfolio as illegal, was taken up before a judge bench comprising Justices Kumuduni Wickramasinghe and Janaka de Silva today (29). 

The petitioner states that he was removed from the provincial minister post by the Chief Minister in August last year by leveling corruption allegations. 

The former minister points out that under the constitution only the Governor of the Province is vested with the power to remove a minister of a provincial council and that the chief minister does not have the authority to remove a minister. 

After considering these facts, the court issued the injunction order while the case was postponed until July 09.

