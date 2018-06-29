Three including army officers nabbed with elephant pearls

-

Two army officers and a member of the civil defence force have been arrested by Dankotuwa Police while attempting to sell three elephant pearls (Gaja Muthu).

Police said that the arrested suspects include a Corporal and Lance Corporal attached to the Bogahawewa - Medawachchiya 5th Corps as well as a member of the civil defence force attached to the camp in Gemunupura, Anuradhapura.

The Corporal is a resident of Medagolla in Giriulla while the Lance Corporal is a resident of Mahadiulwewa, Morawewa.

The civil defence force member is also a resident of Mahadiulwewa.

The arrests were made in the Dankotuwa town this afternoon.

Dankotuwa Police is investigating how the suspects in to possession of the elephant pearls.