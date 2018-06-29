Appoint presidential commission on New York Times exposé  Harshana

June 29, 2018   07:01 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna has called on President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate the allegations made in the recent article published on The New York Times.

Speaking at a press conference today (29), he said that while the facts uncovered by the New York Times journalist cannot be accepted at once, they are aware of ‘what happened in the village.’ 

He said that saris, clocks and t-shirts were distributed in that period just as claimed by the article. 

The MP said that this raises the doubt whether that is the reason why the Hambantota Port was built and brought to the point where it would be sold. 

He therefore requested the President to appoint a commission and investigate it. 

Harshana Rajakaruna said that the China Harbor Engineering Company has been blacklisted in Bangladesh and Philippines due to such bribery allegations and therefore urged the Chinese government to investigate these allegations leveled against a major Chinese company. 

