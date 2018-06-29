Only we know how to turn white elephants green - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the much controversial Hambantota Harbour was the largest swimming pool in the world when the incumbent government came to power, but it will be filled with ships from next year onwards.

Addressing the Dr Saman Kelegama Memorial Conference held at the Taj Samudra Hotel in Colombo today (29), the PM made a small reference to the recent article published on The New York Times regarding the port and the deal with China.

“The much controversial Hambantota Harbour of which a lot has been written. Of how we were forced to give up this harbour,” he said jokingly.

“Since I was in charge of negotiations and the minister (Malik Samarawickrama) was there. But it was a dough deal and finally we said we will come out for something beneficial on both sides.”

He stated that when his government took over, the port was the “largest swimming pool in the world.”

“But from next year onwards, we are going to see fill up with ships.” He said that a number of ships have come in already.

“We are the only ones who know how to turn white elephants green,” he said.