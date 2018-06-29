Part of jewellery stolen in Matara found buried in a garden

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a portion of the gold jewellery stolen during the armed robbery at the jewellery store in Matara has been recovered.

Speaking at a press briefing today, he said that the Police Special Task Force (STF) received information yesterday that the organised criminal known as ‘Habarakada Wasantha’, who is believed to have been involved in the incident, had visited his house.

STF personnel searched his home and while the suspect was not found, during the search the STF did find a revolver and four live ammunition as well as two empty bullet shells, which were all found hidden inside the house.

“We suspect that this Habarakada Wasantha is directly connected to the Matara incident,” the spokesman said.

He added that three persons who were at the house at the time including the suspect’s wife, mother and father were arrested by the STF for further interrogation.

Based on the information uncovered through the questioning of Wasantha’s mother, a portion of the gold jewellery stolen from the shop in Matara was recovered, Gunasekara said.

He said the jewellery was found buried in the garden of a house and that two persons including a woman who were in that house were also arrested.