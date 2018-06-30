Ugandan man arrested with 790 gemstones at BIA

-

Sri Lanka Customs arrested an Ugandan national at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 790 pieces of rough gemstones into the country.

The 63-year-old suspect had arrived from Dubai at 8.15am.

The 790 Blue Sapphire gemstones found in his possession area valued at over Rs 8 million.

Further investigations are being carried out under the guidance of an Additional Director General of Customs.

Meanwhile in a separate detection airport customs apprehended a Sri Lankan aged 37 who arrived from Singapore at 9.30pm yesterday (29) while attempting to smuggle three gold biscuits into the country.

The gold biscuits, which were concealed in his body, are valued at Rs 2,025,000.