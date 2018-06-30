No fuel shortage in the country  CPC

-

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that false rumors have been spread claiming that a shortage of fuel prevails in the country.

The public need not unnecessarily panic as there is no such shortage of fuel, its Managing Director Neil Jayasekara said.

He stated that rumors are spreading that fuel distribution could be affected by a strike by the private bowser owners distributing fuel.

Jayasekara said that strict legal action will be taken against such misinformation.

Private fuel bowser owners have decided to launch a 48-hour strike from midnight tomorrow (01) demanding an increase in transport charges in line with the recent hike in fuel prices.