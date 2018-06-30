Trade unions reveal reason for frequent train delays

-

Train delays are unavoidable due to an insufficient number of train engines operating daily owing to various technical faults, according to railway trade unions.

They say that around 60-65 train engines should be operating on a daily basis, however only 38-40 train engines are currently running.

Due to this situation there has been an increase in the number of train delayed everyday while a number of train cancellations have also occurred, the trade unions said.

Reportedly essential maintenance work on train engines had not been carried out for several days due to the recent strike action launched by several trade unions.

This has caused technical issues in certain train engines.

Deputy General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, Dr Wijaya Samarasinghe, when contacted by Ada Derana, said that although a problem had existed with regard to this issue in the past couple of days, steps have been taken to resolve this issue.

