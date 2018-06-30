UNP and UPFA have no presidential candidates - Semasinghe

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Shehan Semasinghe says that there are no candidates to contest the presidential election representing either the United National Party (UNP) or the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He stated that the UNP General Secretary has said that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the UNP’s presidential candidate while Minister Sarath Fonseka has said that he can bring victory to the UNP if he contests the election.

That goes to show that it is accepted from within the United National Party that Ranil Wickremesinghe cannot win while the entire country has accepted that Sarath Fonseka cannot win.

MP Semasinghe also claimed that there is no consensus within the Sri Lanka Freedom Party regarding the presidential candidate for 2020. He said that the parties representing the government are faced with the crisis of selected a candidate to field at the next presidential polls.