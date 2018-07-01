Religious discipline in school has declined  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

Religious discipline in schools in this country has declined today, states the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

He stated this responding to a question raised by a media personnel following an event held in Hanwella, yesterday (30).

Rev. Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith points out that the present has become a secular environment due to the lack of proper religious education.

The reason for this is the nationalization of religious schools and entrance of political education into the schools to replacing the religious education, he further stated.