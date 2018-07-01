Religious discipline in school has declined  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

Religious discipline in school has declined  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

July 1, 2018   10:52 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Religious discipline in schools in this country has declined today, states the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

He stated this responding to a question raised by a media personnel following an event held in Hanwella, yesterday (30).

Rev. Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith points out that the present has become a secular environment due to the lack of proper religious education.

The reason for this is the nationalization of religious schools and entrance of political education into the schools to replacing the religious education, he further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories