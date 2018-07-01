Reports of receiving of money are falsehoods of govt.  Ranjith Zoysa

The reports stating that the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa had received money from a private bank account belonging to the China Harbour company are fabrications of the current government, says UPFA MP Ranjith Zoysa.

He stated this holding a press conference in the Ratnapura area.

According to him, this accusation isn’t new and that the same accusation was made during the Presidential election back in 2015. Although the Criminal Investigation Department investigated on the matter, they haven’t at least filed a case regarding that even after 3 years, MP stated.

It is embarrassing for the government if a newspaper journalist has found something the government couldn’t, he further stated.