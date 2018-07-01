Human skeleton found in a temple cave room in Ratnapura

A human skeleton has been found inside a cave room at Anadana Samara Kanda Gallena Purana Raja Maha Viharaya in Kahawatta-Ratnapura.



The body was discovered yesterday on a tip-off received from the villagers, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

A monk’s robe had been on top of the skeleton and reportedly, a priest had lived in the room some time ago.

The skeletal remains had been taken to the Ratnapura Hospital morgue after the Judicial Medical Officer of the Ratnapura conducted the preliminary investigations on it.

Ratnapura Police and Kahawatta Police are conducting further investigations on this matter.