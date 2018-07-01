Human skeleton found in a temple cave room in Ratnapura

Human skeleton found in a temple cave room in Ratnapura

July 1, 2018   02:04 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A human skeleton has been found inside a cave room at Anadana Samara Kanda Gallena Purana Raja Maha Viharaya in Kahawatta-Ratnapura.
 
The body was discovered yesterday on a tip-off received from the villagers, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

A monk’s robe had been on top of the skeleton and reportedly, a priest had lived in the room some time ago.

The skeletal remains had been taken to the Ratnapura Hospital morgue after the Judicial Medical Officer of the Ratnapura conducted the preliminary investigations on it.

Ratnapura Police and Kahawatta Police are conducting further investigations on this matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories