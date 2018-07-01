Another Brazilian who swallowed 100 cocaine capsules arrested

Another Brazilian who swallowed 100 cocaine capsules arrested

July 1, 2018   03:30 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A Brazilian was apprehended by the Officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport, this morning (01), for carrying Cocaine capsules by ingesting them.

The arrested 24 year old is suspected to have swallowed about 100 Cocaine capsules worth Rs 15 million.

Following the arrest the Brazilian has been hospitalized immediately and by 12 noon doctors of the Negombo hospital had been able to extract 5 Cocaine capsules.

However, around 73 capsules have been extracted from the Brazilian by now, stated a Senior Official in the Police Narcotics Bureau.

