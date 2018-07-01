Rumors on a fuel shortage are false  CPC

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that the statements made by various persons regarding the fuel distribution are false.

Issuing a media release, CPC states that these statements are made to provoke the public due to political influence.

They will take severe action under the legal framework against such propaganda, stated the CPC.

The release further stated that arrangements have been made to provide fuel for all fuel stations under CPC and the fuel distribution activities, too, are properly underway.