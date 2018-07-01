Not even America has the media freedom that is in Sri Lanka  Mangala

There has been no other government in the history which has worked with the underworld, like the Rajapaksa government, stated Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

He stated this at a seminar held in Matara.

Responding to reports claiming that there were weapons belonging to a politician used at the Matara incident, he said that both friends and enemies know that he doesn’t deal with weapons.

He also stated that Sri Lanka has a media freedom that is not there even in America.