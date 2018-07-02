Group of 16 to join JO meeting today

July 2, 2018   09:22 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

They too will join the Joint Opposition parliamentary group meeting held today (02), stated  the group of 16 SLFP MPs who left the unity government.

MP Chandima Weerakkody of the group 16 mentioned to Ada Derana that they too have been invited to the said meeting.

The Joint Opposition parliamentary group meeting, chaired by the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, will be held today at 4 pm, said MP C. B. Ratnayake when inquired by Ada Derana.

