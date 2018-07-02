Four injured from hand grenade attack in Kuliyapitiya

Four people have been injured due to a hand grenade attack made at a house in Bohingamuwa, Kuliyapitiya, last night (01).

According to the police the reason behind the attack is a long-term dispute between the attacker and the youngest son of the family.

The injured are currently admitted at the Kuliyapitiya hospital and reportedly, there is a woman among the injured.

The suspect who had attacked being drunk after attending a wedding and had fled the area, says the police.

It has been revealed that the suspect is a person who has left army service few years back under general amnesty.

Kuliyapitya police will be conducting search operations to arrest the suspect.