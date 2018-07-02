153 cocaine capsules extracted from two Brazilians

July 2, 2018   12:01 pm

-

Police have been able to extract 153 cocaine capsules from the two Brazilian nationals, who were arrested for carrying cocaine into the country by ingesting them.

The extractions were carried out at the District General Hospital in Negombo.

The suspects had swallowed cocaine capsules worth Rs 35 million and the total weight of the capsules is 1 kg 400 g, according to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The two individuals had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on June 30th and yesterday (01) from Doha through the Emirates Airline. 

PNB is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

